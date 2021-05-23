AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, May 24, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BASEBALL
Brighton at Rangeview, 4 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Cherry Creek, 4:15 p.m.
Douglas County at Regis Jesuit, 4:15 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Arapahoe, 4:15 p.m.
Grandview at Mullen, 4:15 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Overland, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Mullen at Smoky Hill, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Rangeview at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Golden at Overland, 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Heritage at Regis Jesuit, 3:30 p.m.
Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 3:45 p.m.
Overland at Grandview, 3:45 p.m.