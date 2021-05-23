AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, May 24, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

BASEBALL

Brighton at Rangeview, 4 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Cherry Creek, 4:15 p.m.

Douglas County at Regis Jesuit, 4:15 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Arapahoe, 4:15 p.m.

Grandview at Mullen, 4:15 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Overland, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Mullen at Smoky Hill, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Rangeview at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Golden at Overland, 4 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Heritage at Regis Jesuit, 3:30 p.m.

Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 3:45 p.m.

Overland at Grandview, 3:45 p.m.