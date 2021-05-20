AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule is Thursday, May 20, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

BASEBALL

Cherokee Trail at Overland, 4:15 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Cherry Creek, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Englewood at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Northglenn at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Mullen, 4:30 p.m.

Grandview at Arapahoe, 4:30 p.m.

Chaparral at Regis Jesuit, 5 p.m.

Adams City at Rangeview, 6 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Cherry Creek, 6 p.m.

Hinkley at Prairie View, 7:15 p.m.

Overland vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 8 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Grandview vs. Cherry Creek (virtual), 4:30 p.m.

Arapahoe vs. Cherokee Trail (virtual), 5 p.m.

Mullen at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Cherokee Trail vs. Arapahoe at Powell M.S., 5 p.m.

Grandview at Kent Denver, 5 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Smoky Hill at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

ThunderRidge at Grandview, 6 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Gateway vs. Hinkley at East M.S., 3:30 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Legend, 3:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill vs. Mullen at Pinehurst C.C., 3:45 p.m.

Aurora Central vs. Overland at Utah Park, 4 p.m.

Prairie View at Rangeview, 4 p.m.