AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule is Thursday, May 20, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
BASEBALL
Cherokee Trail at Overland, 4:15 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Cherry Creek, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Englewood at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Northglenn at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Mullen, 4:30 p.m.
Grandview at Arapahoe, 4:30 p.m.
Chaparral at Regis Jesuit, 5 p.m.
Adams City at Rangeview, 6 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Cherry Creek, 6 p.m.
Hinkley at Prairie View, 7:15 p.m.
Overland vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 8 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Grandview vs. Cherry Creek (virtual), 4:30 p.m.
Arapahoe vs. Cherokee Trail (virtual), 5 p.m.
Mullen at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Cherokee Trail vs. Arapahoe at Powell M.S., 5 p.m.
Grandview at Kent Denver, 5 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Smoky Hill at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
ThunderRidge at Grandview, 6 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Gateway vs. Hinkley at East M.S., 3:30 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Legend, 3:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill vs. Mullen at Pinehurst C.C., 3:45 p.m.
Aurora Central vs. Overland at Utah Park, 4 p.m.
Prairie View at Rangeview, 4 p.m.