AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Weather/field conditions/officials permitting, schedule subject to change:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BASEBALL
Aurora Central at Adams City, 4 p.m.
Northfield at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Rangeview at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Cherokee Trail, 4:15 p.m.
Grandview at Smoky Hill, 4:15 p.m.
Overland at Arapahoe, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Overland at Mullen, 4:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Highlands Ranch, 4:30 p.m.
Skyview vs. Gateway at APS Stadium, 6 p.m.
Aurora Central at Thornton, 6:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail vs. Rock Canyon at Halftime Help Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Castle View at Regis Jesuit, 6:30 p.m.
Rangeview at Holy Family, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Heritage vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Vista PEAK at Abraham Lincoln, 5 p.m.
Hinkley at Denver West, 5:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Ponderosa, 6 p.m.
Grandview at Rock Canyon, 6 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Colorado League Minor at Buffalo Run G.C., 11 a.m.