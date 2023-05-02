AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Weather/field conditions/officials permitting, schedule subject to change:

BASEBALL

Aurora Central at Adams City, 4 p.m.

Northfield at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Rangeview at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Cherokee Trail, 4:15 p.m.

Grandview at Smoky Hill, 4:15 p.m.

Overland at Arapahoe, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Overland at Mullen, 4:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Highlands Ranch, 4:30 p.m.

Skyview vs. Gateway at APS Stadium, 6 p.m.

Aurora Central at Thornton, 6:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail vs. Rock Canyon at Halftime Help Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Castle View at Regis Jesuit, 6:30 p.m.

Rangeview at Holy Family, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Heritage vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Vista PEAK at Abraham Lincoln, 5 p.m.

Hinkley at Denver West, 5:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Ponderosa, 6 p.m.

Grandview at Rock Canyon, 6 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Colorado League Minor at Buffalo Run G.C., 11 a.m.