AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Weather/field conditions/officials permitting, schedule subject to change:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BASEBALL
Mountain Vista at Cherokee Trail, 11:30 a.m.
Eaglecrest vs. Denver East at All-City Field, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Westminster, 4 p.m.
Denver East vs. Overland at All-City Field, 7 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Class 5A semifinals (at Englewood H.S.)
Regis Jesuit vs. Valor Christian, 7:30 p.m.