AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Weather/field conditions/officials permitting, schedule subject to change:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BASEBALL

Mountain Vista at Cherokee Trail, 11:30 a.m.

Eaglecrest vs. Denver East at All-City Field, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Westminster, 4 p.m.

Denver East vs. Overland at All-City Field, 7 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Class 5A semifinals (at Englewood H.S.)

Regis Jesuit vs. Valor Christian, 7:30 p.m.