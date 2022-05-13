AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, May 13, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
BASEBALL
Castle View at Regis Jesuit, 4:15 p.m.
Legend at Grandview, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Class 5A state playoffs (2nd round)
Rocky Mountain vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Valor Christian, 8 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Class 5A state meet at Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center, prelims 10 a.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Rangeview, Vista PEAK at St. Vrain Invitational, 2:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Class 5A state playoffs (quarterfinals)
Regis Jesuit at Cherry Creek, 6 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Class 5A state tournament at Gates Tennis Center, 9 a.m.