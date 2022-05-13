AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, May 13, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BASEBALL

Castle View at Regis Jesuit, 4:15 p.m.

Legend at Grandview, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Class 5A state playoffs (2nd round)

Rocky Mountain vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Valor Christian, 8 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Class 5A state meet at Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center, prelims 10 a.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Rangeview, Vista PEAK at St. Vrain Invitational, 2:30 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Class 5A state playoffs (quarterfinals)

Regis Jesuit at Cherry Creek, 6 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Class 5A state tournament at Gates Tennis Center, 9 a.m.