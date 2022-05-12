AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, May 12, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BASEBALL

Cherokee Trail at Smoky Hill, 4:15 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Cherry Creek, 4:15 p.m.

Grandview at Overland, 4:15 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Centennial League Championships at Mullen H.S., 3:30 p.m.

Continental League Championships at EchoPark Stadium, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Class 4A state playoffs (2nd round)

Cherokee Trail at Aspen, 5 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Class 5A state tournament at Gates Tennis Center, 9 a.m.

GIRLS GOLF

EMAC Major No. 2 at Buffalo Run G.C., 11 a.m.