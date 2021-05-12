AURORA | The Aurora prep sports sports schedule for Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Class 5A state tournament (at World Arena)
Grandview vs. Mountain Vista, 8 a.m.
BASEBALL
Rangeview vs. Northfield at All-City Stadium, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Westminster, 4 p.m.
Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 4:15 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Overland, 4:15 p.m.
Grandview at Cherry Creek, 4:15 p.m.
Mullen at Eaglecrest, 4:15 p.m.
Ponderosa at Regis Jesuit, 4:15 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Heritage at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Smoky Hill at Denver North, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Grandview at Regis Jesuit, 5 p.m.
Overland vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 5:30 p.m.
Saint Mary’s at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Regis Jesuit at Douglas County, 6 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Denver North, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Hinkley at Adams City, 3:30 p.m.
Rangeview at Vista PEAK, 3:30 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at ThunderRidge, 3:30 p.m.
Arapahoe at Eaglecrest, 3:45 p.m.
Grandview at Cherry Creek (V2), 4 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Centennial League at Aurora Hills G.C., 9 a.m.