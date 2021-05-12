AURORA | The Aurora prep sports sports schedule for Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Class 5A state tournament (at World Arena)

Grandview vs. Mountain Vista, 8 a.m.

BASEBALL

Rangeview vs. Northfield at All-City Stadium, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Westminster, 4 p.m.

Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 4:15 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Overland, 4:15 p.m.

Grandview at Cherry Creek, 4:15 p.m.

Mullen at Eaglecrest, 4:15 p.m.

Ponderosa at Regis Jesuit, 4:15 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Heritage at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Smoky Hill at Denver North, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Grandview at Regis Jesuit, 5 p.m.

Overland vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 5:30 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Regis Jesuit at Douglas County, 6 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Denver North, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Hinkley at Adams City, 3:30 p.m.

Rangeview at Vista PEAK, 3:30 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at ThunderRidge, 3:30 p.m.

Arapahoe at Eaglecrest, 3:45 p.m.

Grandview at Cherry Creek (V2), 4 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Centennial League at Aurora Hills G.C., 9 a.m.