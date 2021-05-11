AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
GIRLS SOCCER
Aurora Central at Hinkley, 5 p.m.
Gateway at Adams City, 5 p.m.
Arapahoe vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 6 p.m.
Cherry Creek vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Chaparral vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Denver South at Eaglecrest, 5:30 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Smoky Hill, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Eaglecrest at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.
Valor Christian at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.
Grandview vs. Cherry Creek at Overland, 6:30 p.m.