AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
BASEBALL
Gateway at Alameda International, 4 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Eaglecrest, 4:15 p.m.
Overland at Grandview, 4:15 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Cherokee Trail, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Class 5A state playoffs (1st round)
Regis Jesuit at Fort Collins, 5 p.m.
Cherokee Trail vs. Legend at EchoPark Stadium, 7 p.m.
Eaglecrest vs. Columbine at Lakewood Memorial Field, 7 p.m.
Rangeview at Valor Christian, 7 p.m.
Denver East vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Class 4A state playoffs (1st round)
Rangeview at Aspen, 5:45 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Class 4A state playoffs (1st round)
Rampart at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.