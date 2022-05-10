AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

BASEBALL

Gateway at Alameda International, 4 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Eaglecrest, 4:15 p.m.

Overland at Grandview, 4:15 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Cherokee Trail, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Class 5A state playoffs (1st round)

Regis Jesuit at Fort Collins, 5 p.m.

Cherokee Trail vs. Legend at EchoPark Stadium, 7 p.m.

Eaglecrest vs. Columbine at Lakewood Memorial Field, 7 p.m.

Rangeview at Valor Christian, 7 p.m.

Denver East vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Class 4A state playoffs (1st round)

Rangeview at Aspen, 5:45 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Class 4A state playoffs (1st round)

Rampart at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.