AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, May 1, 2023. Weather/field conditions/officials permitting, schedule subject to change:
BASEBALL
Gateway at Kennedy, 4 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Grandview, 4:15 p.m.
Mullen at Cherokee Trail, 4:15 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Ponderosa, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Regis Groff at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Regis Jesuit vs. Mountain Vista at Halftime Help Stadium, 4 p.m.
Heritage vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 6 p.m.
George Washington at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Highlands Ranch at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.
Grandview vs. Legend at EchoPark Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Rocky Mountain vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
Eaglecrest vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 8 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Rangeview at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Ponderosa at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Rangeview, Vista PEAK at City League Tournament at Murphy Creek G.C., noon