AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, April 8, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
BASEBALL
Rangeview at Bear Creek, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Northfield, 4 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at USA Baseball HNIT, Cary (N.C.)
GIRLS SOCCER
Aurora Central at Alameda, 4 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Hinkley at All-City Stadium, 11:30 a.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Pine Creek at Smoky Hill, 5:15 p.m.
Boulder vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
Vanguard at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Regis Jesuit at Mullen, 5:30 p.m.
Summit at Eaglecrest, 5:30 p.m.
Grandview at Arapahoe, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
DSST College View at Gateway, 5:30 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Hinkley, 5:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail vs. Littleton at Arapahoe, 6:30 p.m.
Overland at Eaglecrest, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Hinkley at Vista PEAK, 3:30 p.m.