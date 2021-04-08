Aurora prep sports schedule, 4.8.21

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, April 8, 2021. Schedule subject to change:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

FOOTBALL

FNE Warriors vs. Vista PEAK at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Aurora Central at Skyview, 6 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Gateway, 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Aurora Central at Weld Central, 4 p.m.

Westminster at Hinkley, 4 p.m.

Grandview at Mullen, 4:30 p.m.

Vista PEAK vs. Northglenn at North Stadium, 6 p.m.

Prairie View at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.

Highlands Ranch at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Overland at Cherokee Trail, 7:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Cherry Creek at Grandview, 4:30 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Rampart at Overland, 6 p.m.