Aurora prep sports schedule, 4.8.21

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, April 8, 2021. Schedule subject to change:
FOOTBALL
FNE Warriors vs. Vista PEAK at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Aurora Central at Skyview, 6 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Gateway, 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Aurora Central at Weld Central, 4 p.m.
Westminster at Hinkley, 4 p.m.
Grandview at Mullen, 4:30 p.m.
Vista PEAK vs. Northglenn at North Stadium, 6 p.m.
Prairie View at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
Highlands Ranch at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Overland at Cherokee Trail, 7:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Cherry Creek at Grandview, 4:30 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
Rampart at Overland, 6 p.m.