Aurora prep sports schedule, 4.8.21

By
COURTNEY OAKES
-
1

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, April 8, 2021. Schedule subject to change:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

FOOTBALL

FNE Warriors vs. Vista PEAK at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Aurora Central at Skyview, 6 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Gateway, 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Aurora Central at Weld Central, 4 p.m.
Westminster at Hinkley, 4 p.m.
Grandview at Mullen, 4:30 p.m.
Vista PEAK vs. Northglenn at North Stadium, 6 p.m.
Prairie View at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
Highlands Ranch at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Overland at Cherokee Trail, 7:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Cherry Creek at Grandview, 4:30 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Rampart at Overland, 6 p.m.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments