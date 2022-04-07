AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, April 7, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

BASEBALL

Aurora Central at Fort Lupton, 4 p.m.

FNE Warriors at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Rangeview at Bear Creek, 4 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Smoky Hill, 4:15 p.m.

Mullen at Grandview, 4:15 p.m.

Overland at Cherokee Trail, 4:15 p.m.

USA High School Invitational (Cary, N.C.)

Regis Jesuit vs. Bishop Verot (Florida), 3 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Eaglecrest at Overland, 4:30 p.m.

Rock Canyon at Regis Jesuit, 5 p.m.

Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 5:15 p.m.

Cherokee Trail vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.

Prairie View at Hinkley, 6 p.m.

Rangeview at Adams City, 6 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Northglenn, 6 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Douglas County at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.

Mullen at Grandview, 5 p.m.

Overland at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Eaglecrest vs. Dakota Ridge at Trail Blazer Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Cherokee Trail, 8 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Douglas County at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Valor Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Overland, 6:30 p.m.

Grandview at Eaglecrest, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Gateway at Vista PEAK, 3:30 p.m.

Hinkley at Adams City, 3:30 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Rock Canyon, 3:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Eaglecrest, 3:45 p.m.

Overland at Arapahoe, 3:45 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Grandview, 3:45 p.m.

Aurora Central at Skyview, 4 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Regis Jesuit at Denver University H.R. Golf Club, 8:30 a.m.

EMAC tournament at Aurora Hills G.C., 10 a.m.

Centennial League at Foothills G.C., 1 p.m.