AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, April 4, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BASEBALL

George Washington at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Rangeview at Smoky Hill, 4:15 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Mountain Range, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Northfield at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Erie at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.

Mullen vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Lewis-Palmer at Regis Jesuit, 5:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail vs. Rock Canyon at Halftime Help Stadium, 6 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Hinkley at Denver Waldorff, 4:30 p.m.

DSST Byers at Vista PEAK, 5:30 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at ThunderRidge, 6 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

George Washington at Smoky Hill, 3:30 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Aurora Central, 3:30 p.m.

Legend at Grandview, 4 p.m.