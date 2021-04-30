AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, April 30, and Saturday, May 1, 2021. Schedule subject to change:
FRIDAY, APRIL 30
GIRLS TENNIS
Vista PEAK at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY, MAY 1
FOOTBALL
Class 5A state playoffs (quarterfinals)
Rangeview vs. Vista PEAK at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 1 p.m.
Class 4A state playoffs (quarterfinals)
Gateway vs. George Washingtona at All-City Stadium, 3 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Class 5A Region 6 (at Cherokee Trail H.S.)
Cherokee Trail vs. Lakewood, 10 a.m.
Cherokee Trail vs. Legend, immed. following previous match
Class 5A Region 7 (at Chaparral H.S.)
Grandview vs. Chaparral, 9 a.m.
Grandview vs. Pueblo West, immed. following
BASEBALL
Regis Jesuit at Pine Creek, 4 p.m. (Foundation Game)
BOYS LACROSSE
Lutheran at Eaglecrest, 4 p.m. (Foundation Game)
GIRLS TENNIS
Cherokee Trail at Cherry Creek, 9 a.m.
Eaglecrest at Grandview, 9 a.m.
Overland at Smoky Hill, 9 a.m.
Aurora Central at Gateway, 11 a.m.