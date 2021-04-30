AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, April 30, and Saturday, May 1, 2021. Schedule subject to change:

FRIDAY, APRIL 30

GIRLS TENNIS

Vista PEAK at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 1

FOOTBALL

Class 5A state playoffs (quarterfinals)

Rangeview vs. Vista PEAK at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 1 p.m.

Class 4A state playoffs (quarterfinals)

Gateway vs. George Washingtona at All-City Stadium, 3 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Class 5A Region 6 (at Cherokee Trail H.S.)

Cherokee Trail vs. Lakewood, 10 a.m.

Cherokee Trail vs. Legend, immed. following previous match

Class 5A Region 7 (at Chaparral H.S.)

Grandview vs. Chaparral, 9 a.m.

Grandview vs. Pueblo West, immed. following

BASEBALL

Regis Jesuit at Pine Creek, 4 p.m. (Foundation Game)

BOYS LACROSSE

Lutheran at Eaglecrest, 4 p.m. (Foundation Game)

GIRLS TENNIS

Cherokee Trail at Cherry Creek, 9 a.m.

Eaglecrest at Grandview, 9 a.m.

Overland at Smoky Hill, 9 a.m.

Aurora Central at Gateway, 11 a.m.