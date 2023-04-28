AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, April 29, 2023. Weather/field conditions/officials permitting, schedule subject to change:

BASEBALL

Eaglecrest at Arapahoe, 11 a.m.

George Washington at Vista PEAK, noon

Gateway at Abraham Lincoln, 12:30 p.m.

Aurora Central at Rangeview, 3 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Castle View, 3 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Grandview vs. Rocky Mountain at French Field, 10 a.m.

Golden vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, noon

BOYS SWIMMING

Centennial “B” League Meet at Cherokee Trail

Continental “B” League Meet at Regis Jesuit

TRACK & FIELD

Hinkley, Overland, Regis Jesuit, Vista PEAK at Liberty Bell Invitational at LPS Stadium, 8 a.m.

Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Smoky Hill at Stutler Twilight, 1 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Grandview at Chaparral, 10 a.m.

Overland vs. Palmer at Garry Berry Stadium, 10 a.m.

Cherokee Trail at Rangeview, noon

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Centennial League Challenge

Fifth-place match: Cherry Creek at Grandview, 10 a.m.

Third-place match: Littleton Public Schools at Eaglecrest, 11:15 a.m.

Seventh-place match: Mullen at Overland, 11:30 a.m.

Championship match: Cherokee Trail at Valor Christian, noon

GIRLS TENNIS

Class 5A state team tournament (quarterfinals)

Regis Jesuit at Cherry Creek, 2:30 p.m.