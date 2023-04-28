AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, April 29, 2023. Weather/field conditions/officials permitting, schedule subject to change:
BASEBALL
Eaglecrest at Arapahoe, 11 a.m.
George Washington at Vista PEAK, noon
Gateway at Abraham Lincoln, 12:30 p.m.
Aurora Central at Rangeview, 3 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Castle View, 3 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Grandview vs. Rocky Mountain at French Field, 10 a.m.
Golden vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, noon
BOYS SWIMMING
Centennial “B” League Meet at Cherokee Trail
Continental “B” League Meet at Regis Jesuit
TRACK & FIELD
Hinkley, Overland, Regis Jesuit, Vista PEAK at Liberty Bell Invitational at LPS Stadium, 8 a.m.
Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Smoky Hill at Stutler Twilight, 1 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Grandview at Chaparral, 10 a.m.
Overland vs. Palmer at Garry Berry Stadium, 10 a.m.
Cherokee Trail at Rangeview, noon
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Centennial League Challenge
Fifth-place match: Cherry Creek at Grandview, 10 a.m.
Third-place match: Littleton Public Schools at Eaglecrest, 11:15 a.m.
Seventh-place match: Mullen at Overland, 11:30 a.m.
Championship match: Cherokee Trail at Valor Christian, noon
GIRLS TENNIS
Class 5A state team tournament (quarterfinals)
Regis Jesuit at Cherry Creek, 2:30 p.m.