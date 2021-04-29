AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, April 29, 2021. Schedule subject to change:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Class 5A Region 2 (at Fort Collins H.S.)

Regis Jesuit vs. Rampart, 3 p.m.

Regis Jesuit vs. Fort Collins, immed. following

FIELD HOCKEY

State playoffs (state championship)

Regis Jesuit vs. Cherry Creek at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Hinkley at Vista PEAK, 3:30 p.m.

Rangeview at Northglenn, 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

EMAC South at Aurora Hills G.C., 10 a.m.