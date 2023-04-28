AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, April 28, 2023. Weather/field conditions/officials permitting, schedule subject to change:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BASEBALL

Grandview at Overland, 4:15 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Mullen, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Westminster at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Alameda International at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Hinkley, Overland, Regis Jesuit, Vista PEAK at Liberty Bell Invitational at LPS Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Cherry Creek at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.

Rangeview at Northfield, 7 p.m.

Smoky Hill vs. Arvada West at NAAC, 7:30 p.m.

Prairie View vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Vista PEAK vs. Denver North at Berkeley Park, 4:15 p.m.