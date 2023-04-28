AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, April 28, 2023. Weather/field conditions/officials permitting, schedule subject to change:
BASEBALL
Grandview at Overland, 4:15 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Mullen, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Westminster at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Alameda International at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Hinkley, Overland, Regis Jesuit, Vista PEAK at Liberty Bell Invitational at LPS Stadium, 3:30 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Cherry Creek at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.
Rangeview at Northfield, 7 p.m.
Smoky Hill vs. Arvada West at NAAC, 7:30 p.m.
Prairie View vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Vista PEAK vs. Denver North at Berkeley Park, 4:15 p.m.