AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Weather/field conditions/officials permitting, schedule subject to change:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BASEBALL

Chaparral at Regis Jesuit, 4:15 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.

Eaglecrest vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 8 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Grandview at Cherry Creek, 6 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Fairview, 7 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Legend at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Aurora Central, Gateway at Aurora Hills, 11 a.m.