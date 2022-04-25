AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, April 25, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

BASEBALL

Gateway at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Mountain Vista, 4:15 p.m.

Grandview at Chatfield, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Monarch at Smoky Hill, 4:30 p.m.

Rangeview at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Smoky Hill vs. Highlands Ranch at Halftime Help Stadium, 6 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Denver East at Regis Jesuit, 5:30 p.m.

Grandview at Heritage, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Gateway at DSST: Conservatory Green, 5:30 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Vail Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Legend, 6 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.

Overland at Cherry Creek, 6:30 p.m.

Valor Christian at Cherokee Trail, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Chaparral at Grandview, 3:45 p.m.

Jefferson at Gateway, 4 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Cherokee Trail, Grandview at Cherry Creek Invite at CommonGround G.C., 8:30 a.m.