AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, April 25, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BASEBALL
Gateway at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Mountain Vista, 4:15 p.m.
Grandview at Chatfield, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Monarch at Smoky Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Rangeview at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Smoky Hill vs. Highlands Ranch at Halftime Help Stadium, 6 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Denver East at Regis Jesuit, 5:30 p.m.
Grandview at Heritage, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Gateway at DSST: Conservatory Green, 5:30 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Vail Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Legend, 6 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.
Overland at Cherry Creek, 6:30 p.m.
Valor Christian at Cherokee Trail, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Chaparral at Grandview, 3:45 p.m.
Jefferson at Gateway, 4 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Cherokee Trail, Grandview at Cherry Creek Invite at CommonGround G.C., 8:30 a.m.