AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, April 22, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

BASEBALL

Denver South at Rangeview, 4 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Vista Ridge at Hinkley, 6 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Hinkley at Cherry Creek, 4:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail, Grandview, Regis Jesuit at Joe Strain Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Rangeview at Denver North, 5:30 p.m.

Regis Jesuit vs. Rock Canyon at Halftime Help Stadium, 6 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Douglas County, 6:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill vs. Boulder at Recht Field, 7 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Rampart at Overland, 4 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Regis Jesuit, 5:30 p.m.

Grandview at Denver East, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Gateway at Windsor Charter, 5:30 p.m.

Hinkley at D’Evelyn, 6 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Eaglecrest at Denver South Tournament, 8 a.m.

Hinkley at Vista PEAK Tournament, 8 a.m.