AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, April 22, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

FOOTBALL

Aurora Central vs. Gateway at at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Vista PEAK at Regis Jesuit, 5:30 p.m.

Aurora West College Prep at Hinkley, 6 p.m.

Englewood at Aurora Central, 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Class 5A state playoffs (1st round)

Cherry Creek at Regis Jesuit, 3:30 p.m.

Arvada West at Rangeview, 6 p.m.

Denver East vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.

Aurora Central at Pine Creek, 7 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Mountain Vista at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Overland at Class 5A state meet at Thornton H.S., 4 p.m.