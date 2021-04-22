AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, April 22, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
FOOTBALL
Aurora Central vs. Gateway at at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Vista PEAK at Regis Jesuit, 5:30 p.m.
Aurora West College Prep at Hinkley, 6 p.m.
Englewood at Aurora Central, 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Class 5A state playoffs (1st round)
Cherry Creek at Regis Jesuit, 3:30 p.m.
Arvada West at Rangeview, 6 p.m.
Denver East vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
Aurora Central at Pine Creek, 7 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Mountain Vista at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
Overland at Class 5A state meet at Thornton H.S., 4 p.m.