AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, April 21, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

BASEBALL

Eaglecrest at Regis Jesuit, noon

Aurora Central at Skyview, 4 p.m.

Grandview at Cherry Creek, 4:15 p.m.

Overland at Arapahoe, 4:15 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Mullen, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Hinkley at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Aurora Central at Eagle Ridge Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Brighton at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Overland, 4:30 p.m.

Mullen at Eaglecrest, 5:30 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.

Prairie View at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.

Regis Jesuit vs. Highlands Ranch at Halftime Help Stadium, 7 p.m.

Arapahoe vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Overland at Cherry Creek, 5 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Heritage at Cherokee Trail 8 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Denver Waldorf at Vista PEAK, 4:30 p.m.

Gateway at KIPP Collegiate, 6 p.m.

Overland at Valor Christian, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Northglenn at Vista PEAK, 3:30 p.m.

Rangeview at Adams City, 3:30 p.m.

Mullen at Grandview, 3:45 p.m.

Overland at Cherokee Trail, 3:45 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Eaglecrest, 3:45 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Cherry Creek, 4 p.m.

Thornton at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Hinkley at Prairie View, 5 p.m.