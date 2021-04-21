AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Weather permitting, schedule subject to change:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Vista PEAK at Brighton, 5:30 p.m.
Westminster at Hinkley, 6 p.m.
Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Eaglecrest, 6:30 p.m.
Mullen at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.
Overland at Cherokee Trail, 6:30 p.m.
Northfield at Rangeview, 7 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit at St. Mary’s Academy, 4 p.m.
Denver East vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 4:30 p.m.