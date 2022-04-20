AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

BASEBALL

Gateway at Brighton, 4 p.m.

Rangeview at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Ponderosa, 4:15 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Rangeview at St. Mary’s Academy, 5 p.m.

Douglas County at Smoky Hill, 5:15 p.m.

Lewis-Palmer vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Fairview at Regis Jesuit, 5:30 p.m.

Rangeview vs. Cherokee Trail at Stutler Bowl, 6 p.m.

Cherry Creek vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Hinkley at Gateway, 5:30 p.m.

ThunderRidge at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Gateway at Overland, 3:30 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Highlands Ranch, 3:30 p.m.

Chaparral at Grandview, 3:45 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Skyview, 4 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Centennial League at Murphy Creek G.C., 10 a.m.