AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
BASEBALL
Gateway at Brighton, 4 p.m.
Rangeview at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Ponderosa, 4:15 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Rangeview at St. Mary’s Academy, 5 p.m.
Douglas County at Smoky Hill, 5:15 p.m.
Lewis-Palmer vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Fairview at Regis Jesuit, 5:30 p.m.
Rangeview vs. Cherokee Trail at Stutler Bowl, 6 p.m.
Cherry Creek vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Hinkley at Gateway, 5:30 p.m.
ThunderRidge at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Gateway at Overland, 3:30 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Highlands Ranch, 3:30 p.m.
Chaparral at Grandview, 3:45 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Skyview, 4 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Centennial League at Murphy Creek G.C., 10 a.m.