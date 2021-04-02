AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, April 2 and Saturday, April 3, 2021. Schedule is subject to change:
FRIDAY, APRIL 2
FOOTBALL
Vista PEAK vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, APRIL 3
FOOTBALL
Hinkley vs. FNE Warriors at Evie Dennis Stadium, 1 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Aurora Central at Englewood, 10 a.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 10 a.m.
Vista PEAK at Aurora West College Prep, 10 a.m.
Eaglecrest vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, noon
Arvada at Aurora Central, 1 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Mullen, 1:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Grandview vs. Smoky Hill at Legacy Stadium, 10 a.m.
GYMNASTICS
Meet at Overland, 10 a.m.