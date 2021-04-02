AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, April 2 and Saturday, April 3, 2021. Schedule is subject to change:

FRIDAY, APRIL 2

FOOTBALL

Vista PEAK vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 3

FOOTBALL

Hinkley vs. FNE Warriors at Evie Dennis Stadium, 1 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Aurora Central at Englewood, 10 a.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 10 a.m.

Vista PEAK at Aurora West College Prep, 10 a.m.

Eaglecrest vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, noon

Arvada at Aurora Central, 1 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Mullen, 1:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Grandview vs. Smoky Hill at Legacy Stadium, 10 a.m.

GYMNASTICS

Meet at Overland, 10 a.m.