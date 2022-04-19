AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

BASEBALL

Thornton at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Arapahoe at Overland, 4:15 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Eaglecrest, 4:15 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Grandview, 4:15 p.m.

Mullen at Smoky Hill, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Adams City at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Aurora Central at Englewood, 4 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Mullen, 4:30 p.m.

Legend at Regis Jesuit, 5 p.m.

Grandview at Smoky Hill, 5:15 p.m.

Gateway at Hinkley, 6 p.m.

Overland at Cherry Creek, 6 p.m.

Eaglecrest vs. Arapahoe at LPS Stadium, 7 p.m.

Rangeview at Brighton, 7 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 5 p.m.

Mullen at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Cherokee Trail at Colorado Academy, 4 p.m.

Grandview at Cherry Creek, 8 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Overland at Heritage, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Aurora West College Prep at Vista PEAK, 5:30 p.m.

DSST: Byers at Hinkley, 5:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Cherry Creek, 6:30 p.m.

Littleton at Overland, 6:30 p.m.

Valor Christian at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 3:45 p.m.

Cherry Creek (V2) at Smoky Hill, 3:45 p.m.

Eaglecrest vs. Mullen at Pinehurst C.C., 3:45 p.m.

Grandview at Overland, 3:45 p.m.

Aurora Central at Fort Lupton, 4 p.m.

Gateway at Northglenn, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Rangeview, 4 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Regis Jesuit at Heritage Classic at Littleton Golf & Tennis Club, 10 a.m.