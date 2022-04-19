AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
BASEBALL
Thornton at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Arapahoe at Overland, 4:15 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Eaglecrest, 4:15 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Grandview, 4:15 p.m.
Mullen at Smoky Hill, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Adams City at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Aurora Central at Englewood, 4 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Mullen, 4:30 p.m.
Legend at Regis Jesuit, 5 p.m.
Grandview at Smoky Hill, 5:15 p.m.
Gateway at Hinkley, 6 p.m.
Overland at Cherry Creek, 6 p.m.
Eaglecrest vs. Arapahoe at LPS Stadium, 7 p.m.
Rangeview at Brighton, 7 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 5 p.m.
Mullen at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Cherokee Trail at Colorado Academy, 4 p.m.
Grandview at Cherry Creek, 8 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Overland at Heritage, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Aurora West College Prep at Vista PEAK, 5:30 p.m.
DSST: Byers at Hinkley, 5:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Cherry Creek, 6:30 p.m.
Littleton at Overland, 6:30 p.m.
Valor Christian at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 3:45 p.m.
Cherry Creek (V2) at Smoky Hill, 3:45 p.m.
Eaglecrest vs. Mullen at Pinehurst C.C., 3:45 p.m.
Grandview at Overland, 3:45 p.m.
Aurora Central at Fort Lupton, 4 p.m.
Gateway at Northglenn, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Rangeview, 4 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Regis Jesuit at Heritage Classic at Littleton Golf & Tennis Club, 10 a.m.