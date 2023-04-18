AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Weather/field conditions/officials permitting, schedule subject to change:
BASEBALL
Aurora Central at Skyview, 4 p.m.
Denver West at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Kennedy at Rangeview, 4 p.m.
Thornton at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 4:15 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 4:15 p.m.
Mullen at Grandview, 4:15 p.m.
Overland at Cherry Creek, 4:15 p.m.
Chatfield at Regis Jesuit, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Cherokee Trail at Mullen, 4:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Overland, 4:30 p.m.
Legend at Regis Jesuit, 5 p.m.
Adams City vs. Gateway at APS Stadium, 6 p.m.
Grandview at Cherry Creek, 6 p.m.
Hinkley at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Denver East, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Cherokee Trail at Grandview, 5 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Regis Jesuit vs. Rock Canyon at Halftime Help Stadium, 5 p.m.
Rangeview at Clear Creek, 6 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Rangeview vs. Denver North at All-City Stadium, 3:30 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Gateway at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
Highlands Ranch at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Hinkley, 6 p.m.
Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 6:15 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Valor Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Overland at Mullen, 6:30 p.m.
Rangeview at Regis Groff, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Regis Jesuit at Mountain Vista, 3:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail vs. Overland at Utah Park, 3:45 p.m.
Grandview at Eaglecrest, 3:45 p.m.
Skyview at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Hinkley, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Rangeview, 4:15 p.m.