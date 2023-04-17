AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, April 17, 2023:
BASEBALL
Cherokee Trail at Dakota Ridge, 4:15 p.m.
Douglas County at Regis Jesuit, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Manual vs. Gateway at APS Stadium, 6 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Lewis-Palmer at Smoky Hill, 4 p.m.
Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 8 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Heritage at Overland, 4 p.m.
Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Chaparral at Cherokee Trail, 3:30 p.m.
Highlands Ranch at Vista PEAK, 3:30 p.m.
Jefferson at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Smoky Hill, 4 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Centennial League at Bruin Invitational at CommonGround G.C., noon
City League Meet at Wellshire G.C., noon