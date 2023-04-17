AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, April 17, 2023:

BASEBALL

Cherokee Trail at Dakota Ridge, 4:15 p.m.

Douglas County at Regis Jesuit, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Manual vs. Gateway at APS Stadium, 6 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Lewis-Palmer at Smoky Hill, 4 p.m.

Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 8 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Heritage at Overland, 4 p.m.

Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Chaparral at Cherokee Trail, 3:30 p.m.

Highlands Ranch at Vista PEAK, 3:30 p.m.

Jefferson at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Smoky Hill, 4 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Centennial League at Bruin Invitational at CommonGround G.C., noon

City League Meet at Wellshire G.C., noon