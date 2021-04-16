AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, April 16, and Saturday, April 17, 2021. Weather permitting, schedule subject to change:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

FRIDAY, APRIL 16

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Grandview at Arapahoe, 4:15 p.m.

Northglenn at Hinkley, 6 p.m.

Westminster at Vista PEAK, 6 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Arapahoe, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Hinkley at Rangeview, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Adams City, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 17

FOOTBALL

Vista PEAK vs. Denver South at All-City Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Sierra vs. Aurora Central at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 1 p.m.

Gateway at Falcon, 2 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Adams City at Rangeview, 10:30 a.m.

Aurora Central at Thornton, noon

BOYS SOCCER

Aurora Central at Skyview, 10 a.m.

Vista PEAK at Gateway, 11 a.m.

Westminster at Rangeview, noon

Regis Jesuit vs. Castle View at Douglas County Stadium, 4 p.m.

Centennial League Tournament

Seventh-place: Smoky Hill vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, noon

Championship: Mullen vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 2 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Grandview at Cherry Creek, 10 a.m.

St. Mary’s Academy at Regis Jesuit, 1 p.m.