AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, April 16, and Saturday, April 17, 2021. Weather permitting, schedule subject to change:
FRIDAY, APRIL 16
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Grandview at Arapahoe, 4:15 p.m.
Northglenn at Hinkley, 6 p.m.
Westminster at Vista PEAK, 6 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Arapahoe, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Hinkley at Rangeview, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Adams City, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY, APRIL 17
FOOTBALL
Vista PEAK vs. Denver South at All-City Stadium, 10:30 a.m.
Sierra vs. Aurora Central at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 1 p.m.
Gateway at Falcon, 2 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Adams City at Rangeview, 10:30 a.m.
Aurora Central at Thornton, noon
BOYS SOCCER
Aurora Central at Skyview, 10 a.m.
Vista PEAK at Gateway, 11 a.m.
Westminster at Rangeview, noon
Regis Jesuit vs. Castle View at Douglas County Stadium, 4 p.m.
Centennial League Tournament
Seventh-place: Smoky Hill vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, noon
Championship: Mullen vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 2 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Grandview at Cherry Creek, 10 a.m.
St. Mary’s Academy at Regis Jesuit, 1 p.m.