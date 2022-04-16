AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, April 16, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

BASEBALL

Skyview at Aurora Central, 10 a.m.

Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 11 a.m.

Cherokee Trail at Grandview, 11 a.m.

Eaglecrest at Overland, 11 a.m.

Gateway at Abraham Lincoln, noon

Vista PEAK at Prairie View, 2:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Rangeview at Thornton, 9 a.m.

Grandview vs. ThunderRidge at Halftime Help Stadium, 3 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Cherokee Trail, Overland at Smoky Hill Invitational, 9 a.m. (prelims), 5 p.m. (finals)

Hinkley at Hornet Invitational

TRACK & FIELD

Hinkley at Lion Classic at LPS Stadium, 8:30 a.m.

Pomona Invitational at Jeffco Stadium, 9 a.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Denver North at Rangeview, 2 p.m.

Grandview at Erie, 6 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Eaglecrest at Rangeview, 10 a.m.

Palmer at Overland, 10 a.m.

Rock Canyon vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 10 a.m.

Eaglecrest at Rangeview, 11:30 a.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Eaglecrest, Grandview, Vista PEAK at Douglas County Tournament, 9 a.m.

Cherokee Trail at Overland, 11 a.m.