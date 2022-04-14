AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, April 14, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
BASEBALL
Gateway at Overland, 4 p.m.
Weld Central at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Chaparral, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Regis Jesuit at Chaparral, 4 p.m.
Skyview at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Mullen at Overland, 4:30 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Smoky Hill, 5:15 p.m.
Eaglecrest vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 8 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Cherokee Trail at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.
Grandview at Arapahoe, 5 p.m.
Mullen vs. Overland at Utah Park, 5 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Don Osse Invitational at Jeffco Stadium, 3 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Highlands Ranch at Regis Jesuit (Laber Field), 4 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Cherokee Trail vs. Golden at Trailblazer Stadium, 4 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Overland at Hinkley, 6 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Cherry Creek, 6:30 p.m.
Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Cherokee Trail at Grandview, 3:45 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Arapahoe, 3:45 p.m.
Mullen at Smoky Hill, 3:45 p.m.
Aurora Central at Arvada, 4 p.m.
Overland at Cherry Creek (V2), 4 p.m.
Rangeview at Gateway, 4 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
EMAC South at Springhill G.C., 10 a.m.