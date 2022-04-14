AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, April 14, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BASEBALL

Gateway at Overland, 4 p.m.

Weld Central at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Chaparral, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Regis Jesuit at Chaparral, 4 p.m.

Skyview at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Mullen at Overland, 4:30 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Smoky Hill, 5:15 p.m.

Eaglecrest vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.

Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 8 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Cherokee Trail at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.

Grandview at Arapahoe, 5 p.m.

Mullen vs. Overland at Utah Park, 5 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Don Osse Invitational at Jeffco Stadium, 3 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Highlands Ranch at Regis Jesuit (Laber Field), 4 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Cherokee Trail vs. Golden at Trailblazer Stadium, 4 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Overland at Hinkley, 6 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Cherry Creek, 6:30 p.m.

Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Cherokee Trail at Grandview, 3:45 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Arapahoe, 3:45 p.m.

Mullen at Smoky Hill, 3:45 p.m.

Aurora Central at Arvada, 4 p.m.

Overland at Cherry Creek (V2), 4 p.m.

Rangeview at Gateway, 4 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

EMAC South at Springhill G.C., 10 a.m.