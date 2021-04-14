AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Schedule subject to change:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Cherokee at Arapahoe, 4:15 p.m.

Manual at Hinkley, 5 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Arapahoe, 6:30 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Mullen, 6:30 p.m.

Rangeview at Northglenn, 6:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Cherry Creek, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Bear Creek at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.

Gateway vs. Alameda International at Lakewood Memorial Field, 7 p.m.

Highlands Ranch at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Centennial League Tournament

Arapahoe vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 5 p.m.

Eaglecrest vs. Cherokee Trail at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Smoky Hill vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit at Dakota Ridge, 4:30 p.m.