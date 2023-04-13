AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, April 13, 2023. Weather/field conditions/officials permitting, schedule subject to change:

BASEBALL

Adams City at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Bear Creek at Rangeview, 4 p.m.

Grandview at Arapahoe, 4:15 p.m.

Overland at Eaglecrest, 4:15 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Cherokee Trail, 4:15 p.m.

Jefferson at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Highlands Ranch, 4 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Thornton at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Mullen at Smoky Hill, 4:15 p.m.

Regis Jesuit vs. Rock Canyon at Halftime Help Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Cherry Creek, 6 p.m.

Gateway at Skyview, 6 p.m.

Vista PEAK vs. Chaparral at EchoPark Stadum, 6 p.m.

Hinkley at Westminster, 6:30 p.m.

Rangeview at Denver South, 6:30 p.m.

Overland vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Parker Co-op at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.

Arapahoe at Grandview, 5 p.m.

Mullen vs. Overland at Utah Park, 5 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Cherokee Trail, 5 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Regis Jesuit at Don Osse Invitational at Jeffco Stadium, 3 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Cherokee Trail at Kent Denver, 4 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Rangeview at Denver East, 6 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Bear Creek, 6 p.m.

Gateway at Vista PEAK, 6:30 p.m.

Littleton Public Schools at Cherokee Trail, 6:30 p.m.

Mullen at Eaglecrest, 6:30 p.m.

Overland at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.

Regis Groff at Hinkley, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Rock Canyon vs. Regis Jesuit at CAC Inverness, 3:30 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Grandview, 3:45 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Arapahoe, 3:45 p.m.

Mullen at Cherokee Trail, 3:45 p.m.

Overland at Smoky Hill, 3:45 p.m.

Hinkley at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Thornton at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Rangeview vs. Denver North at Berkeley Park, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Centennial League at Broken Tee G.C., 10:30 a.m.