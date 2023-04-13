AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, April 13, 2023. Weather/field conditions/officials permitting, schedule subject to change:
BASEBALL
Adams City at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Bear Creek at Rangeview, 4 p.m.
Grandview at Arapahoe, 4:15 p.m.
Overland at Eaglecrest, 4:15 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Cherokee Trail, 4:15 p.m.
Jefferson at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Highlands Ranch, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Thornton at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Mullen at Smoky Hill, 4:15 p.m.
Regis Jesuit vs. Rock Canyon at Halftime Help Stadium, 5:30 p.m.
Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Cherry Creek, 6 p.m.
Gateway at Skyview, 6 p.m.
Vista PEAK vs. Chaparral at EchoPark Stadum, 6 p.m.
Hinkley at Westminster, 6:30 p.m.
Rangeview at Denver South, 6:30 p.m.
Overland vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Parker Co-op at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.
Arapahoe at Grandview, 5 p.m.
Mullen vs. Overland at Utah Park, 5 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Cherokee Trail, 5 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Regis Jesuit at Don Osse Invitational at Jeffco Stadium, 3 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Cherokee Trail at Kent Denver, 4 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Rangeview at Denver East, 6 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Bear Creek, 6 p.m.
Gateway at Vista PEAK, 6:30 p.m.
Littleton Public Schools at Cherokee Trail, 6:30 p.m.
Mullen at Eaglecrest, 6:30 p.m.
Overland at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.
Regis Groff at Hinkley, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Rock Canyon vs. Regis Jesuit at CAC Inverness, 3:30 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Grandview, 3:45 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Arapahoe, 3:45 p.m.
Mullen at Cherokee Trail, 3:45 p.m.
Overland at Smoky Hill, 3:45 p.m.
Hinkley at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Thornton at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Rangeview vs. Denver North at Berkeley Park, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Centennial League at Broken Tee G.C., 10:30 a.m.