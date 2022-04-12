AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
BASEBALL
Aurora Central at Westminster, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Rangeview, 4 p.m.
Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 4:15 p.m.
Overland at Eaglecrest, 4:15 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Arapahoe, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Smoky Hill at Mullen, 4:30 p.m.
Mountain Vista at Regis Jesuit, 5 p.m.
Adams City at Hinkley, 6 p.m.
Cherokee Trail vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
Grandview at Cherry Creek, 6 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Westminster, 6 p.m.
Aurora Central at Arvada, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
Overland vs. Arapahoe at LPS Stadium, 7 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Ponderosa at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Grandview, 5 p.m.
Hinkley at Brighton, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Smoky Hill at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
Kent Denver vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Regis Jesuit vs. Columbine at Trail Blazer Stadium, 7 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Cherry Creek at Gateway, 5:30 p.m.
Littleton at Cherokee Trail, 6:30 p.m.
Overland at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.
Valor Christian at Eaglecrest, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Regis Jesuit at Mountain Vista, 3:30 p.m.
Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 3:45 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Overland, 3:45 p.m.
Mullen at Cherokee Trail, 3:45 p.m.
Englewood at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Grandview vs. Cherry Creek, 4 p.m.
Hinkley at Rangeview, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Prairie View, 5 p.m.