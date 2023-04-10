AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, April 10, 2023. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BASEBALL
Thomas Jefferson at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Legend at Smoky Hill, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Denver East at Hinkley, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Smoky Hill at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Windsor, 7 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Castle View vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Cherokee Trail at Douglas County, 3:30 p.m.
Arvada at Gateway, 4 p.m.