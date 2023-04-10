AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, April 10, 2023. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

BASEBALL

Thomas Jefferson at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Legend at Smoky Hill, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Denver East at Hinkley, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Smoky Hill at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Windsor, 7 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Castle View vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Cherokee Trail at Douglas County, 3:30 p.m.

Arvada at Gateway, 4 p.m.