AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, April 1, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

BASEBALL

Cherokee Trail at Douglas County, 4:15 p.m.

Dakota Ridge at Regis Jesuit, 4:15 p.m.

Rangeview at Eaglecrest, 4:15 p.m.

Jefferson at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Vanguard at Overland, 4 p.m.

Regis Jesuit vs. Columbine at NAAC, 5 p.m.

Thornton at Hinkley, 6 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Pueblo District 60 at Hinkley, 4 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Grandview, 5 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Cherokee Trail vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.

Colorado Academy at Regis Jesuit, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 5:30 p.m.

Grandview at Mullen, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Gateway at Overland, 6 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Highlands Ranch, 6 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Rangeview at Littleton, 4 p.m.