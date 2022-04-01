AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, April 1, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
BASEBALL
Cherokee Trail at Douglas County, 4:15 p.m.
Dakota Ridge at Regis Jesuit, 4:15 p.m.
Rangeview at Eaglecrest, 4:15 p.m.
Jefferson at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Vanguard at Overland, 4 p.m.
Regis Jesuit vs. Columbine at NAAC, 5 p.m.
Thornton at Hinkley, 6 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Pueblo District 60 at Hinkley, 4 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Grandview, 5 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Cherokee Trail vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
Colorado Academy at Regis Jesuit, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 5:30 p.m.
Grandview at Mullen, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Gateway at Overland, 6 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Highlands Ranch, 6 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Rangeview at Littleton, 4 p.m.