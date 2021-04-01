AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, April 1, 2021. Scheduled is subject to change:

FOOTBALL

Harrison vs. Aurora Central at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Rangeview at Vista PEAK, 6 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Overland, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Englewood at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Northglenn at Hinkley, 4 p.m.

Ponderosa at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.

Brighton at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Cherokee Trail, 5 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Westminster, 6 p.m.

Adams City at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.

Arapahoe vs. Grandview at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

Mullen vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.