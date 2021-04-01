AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, April 1, 2021. Scheduled is subject to change:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
FOOTBALL
Harrison vs. Aurora Central at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Rangeview at Vista PEAK, 6 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Overland, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Englewood at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Northglenn at Hinkley, 4 p.m.
Ponderosa at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.
Brighton at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Cherokee Trail, 5 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Westminster, 6 p.m.
Adams City at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
Arapahoe vs. Grandview at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.
Mullen vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.