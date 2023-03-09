AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, March 9, 2023:

BASEBALL

Vista PEAK at Overland, 4 p.m.

Rangeview at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Aurora Central at DSST Conservatory Green, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Overland, 4 p.m.

Chatfield at Smoky Hill, 4:15 p.m.

Grandview at Valor Christian, 6 p.m.

Highlands Ranch vs. Eaglecrest at Stutler Bowl, 8 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Cherokee Trail, 8 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Cherry Creek at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.

Mullen at Cherokee Trail, 5 p.m.

Overland at Grandview, 5 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Chatfield vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.

Denver South at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.

Smoky Hill at The Vanguard School, 6 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Mullen at Grandview, 3:30 p.m.

Eaglecrest at St. Mary’s Academy, 4 p.m.

Ralston Valley at Rangeview, 6 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Kennedy at Gateway, 5:30 p.m.

Rangeview at Ponderosa, 6 p.m.

Bear Creek at Eaglecrest, 6:30 p.m.

Castle View at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.

Highlands Ranch at Overland, 6:30 p.m.

ThunderRidge at Cherokee Trail, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Regis Jesuit at Grand Junction, 3 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Eaglecrest, 3:45 p.m.

Fort Lupton at Aurora Central , 4 p.m.

Gateway at Skyview, 4 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Rangeview at Springhill G.C., noon