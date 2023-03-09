AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, March 9, 2023:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BASEBALL
Vista PEAK at Overland, 4 p.m.
Rangeview at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Aurora Central at DSST Conservatory Green, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Overland, 4 p.m.
Chatfield at Smoky Hill, 4:15 p.m.
Grandview at Valor Christian, 6 p.m.
Highlands Ranch vs. Eaglecrest at Stutler Bowl, 8 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Cherokee Trail, 8 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Cherry Creek at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.
Mullen at Cherokee Trail, 5 p.m.
Overland at Grandview, 5 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Chatfield vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
Denver South at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.
Smoky Hill at The Vanguard School, 6 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mullen at Grandview, 3:30 p.m.
Eaglecrest at St. Mary’s Academy, 4 p.m.
Ralston Valley at Rangeview, 6 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Kennedy at Gateway, 5:30 p.m.
Rangeview at Ponderosa, 6 p.m.
Bear Creek at Eaglecrest, 6:30 p.m.
Castle View at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.
Highlands Ranch at Overland, 6:30 p.m.
ThunderRidge at Cherokee Trail, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Regis Jesuit at Grand Junction, 3 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Eaglecrest, 3:45 p.m.
Fort Lupton at Aurora Central , 4 p.m.
Gateway at Skyview, 4 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Rangeview at Springhill G.C., noon