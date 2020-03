AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, March 5, 2020:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

ICE HOCKEY

State playoffs (Frozen Four at Pepsi Center)

Regis Jesuit vs. Valor Christian, 5 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Vista PEAK at DPS Invitational at Kennedy G.C., 10 a.m.