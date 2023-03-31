AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, March 31, 2023. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
BASEBALL
Grandview at Rock Canyon, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Dakota Ridge at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Longmont at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Lotus SFE vs. William Smith at Aurora Sports Complex, 4 p.m.
Valor Christian at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Cherokee Trail/Grandview Invitational at Grandview, 3:30 p.m.
Mullen at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Colorado Academy at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.
ThunderRidge vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Holy Family vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
Steamboat Springs vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 8 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Valor Christian at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Amy Howe Invitational at Smoky Hill, 8 a.m.