AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, March 30, 2023. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

BASEBALL

Gateway at Rangeview, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Northglenn, 4 p.m.

Aurora Central at Smoky Hill, 4:15 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Chatfield, 4:15 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Regis Jesuit, 4:15 p.m.

Thornton at Overland, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Thornton at Overland, 4 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at ThunderRidge, 4:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Poudre, 5:15 p.m.

Fossil Ridge vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Cherokee Trail at Cherry Creek, 5 p.m.

Overland at Arapahoe, 5 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Grandview vs. Poudre at Timnath Stadium, 7 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Regis Jesuit vs. Chaparral at EchoPark Stadium, 4:30 p.m.

Rock Canyon at Cherokee Trail, 8 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Alameda International at Hinkley, 5:30 p.m.

AWCPA at Hinkley, 5:30 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Rock Canyon, 6 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Eaglecrest, 6:30 p.m.

Grandview at Valor Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Overland at Cherokee Trail, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Highlands Ranch vs. Regis Jesuit at CAC Inverness, 3:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Grandview, 3:45 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Smoky Hill, 3:45 p.m.

Mullen at Overland, 3:45 p.m.

Aurora Central at Gateway, 4 p.m.