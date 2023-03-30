AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, March 30, 2023. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
BASEBALL
Gateway at Rangeview, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Northglenn, 4 p.m.
Aurora Central at Smoky Hill, 4:15 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Chatfield, 4:15 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Regis Jesuit, 4:15 p.m.
Thornton at Overland, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Thornton at Overland, 4 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at ThunderRidge, 4:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Poudre, 5:15 p.m.
Fossil Ridge vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Cherokee Trail at Cherry Creek, 5 p.m.
Overland at Arapahoe, 5 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Grandview vs. Poudre at Timnath Stadium, 7 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Regis Jesuit vs. Chaparral at EchoPark Stadium, 4:30 p.m.
Rock Canyon at Cherokee Trail, 8 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Alameda International at Hinkley, 5:30 p.m.
AWCPA at Hinkley, 5:30 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Rock Canyon, 6 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Eaglecrest, 6:30 p.m.
Grandview at Valor Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Overland at Cherokee Trail, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Highlands Ranch vs. Regis Jesuit at CAC Inverness, 3:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Grandview, 3:45 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Smoky Hill, 3:45 p.m.
Mullen at Overland, 3:45 p.m.
Aurora Central at Gateway, 4 p.m.