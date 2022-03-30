AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, March 30, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
GIRLS SOCCER
Mullen vs. Vista PEAK at APS Stadium, 6 p.m.
Columbine at Cherokee Trail, 8 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Hinkley at Brighton, 5 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Pueblo West at Smoky Hill, 5:15 p.m.
Cherokee Trail vs. Ralston Valley at Trail Blazer Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Palmer Ridge vs. Eaglecrest at Stutler Bowl, 6 p.m.
Thompson Valley at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Hinkley at Addenbrooke Classic Academy, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Cherokee Trail at Chaparral, 3:30 p.m.
Aurora Central at Overland, 4 p.m.
Thornton at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.