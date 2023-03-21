AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

BASEBALL

Eaglecrest at Pueblo West, 3 p.m.

Greeley West at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Holy Family at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Gateway at Hinkley, 6 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Cherry Creek, 6 p.m.

Fort Collins at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Rangeview at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.

Arapahoe at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Gateway at Denver East, 5:30 p.m.

Rangeview at George Washington, 5:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Vista PEAK, 5:30 p.m.

Grandview at Mountain Vista, 6 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at James Irwin Charter, 6 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Heritage vs. Regis Jesuit at CAC Inverness, 3:30 p.m.

Gateway at Adams City, 4 p.m.

Rangeview vs. George Washington at Garland Park, 4:15 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Denver South, 4:15 p.m.