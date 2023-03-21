AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
BASEBALL
Eaglecrest at Pueblo West, 3 p.m.
Greeley West at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Holy Family at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Gateway at Hinkley, 6 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Cherry Creek, 6 p.m.
Fort Collins at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Rangeview at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.
Arapahoe at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Gateway at Denver East, 5:30 p.m.
Rangeview at George Washington, 5:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Vista PEAK, 5:30 p.m.
Grandview at Mountain Vista, 6 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at James Irwin Charter, 6 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Heritage vs. Regis Jesuit at CAC Inverness, 3:30 p.m.
Gateway at Adams City, 4 p.m.
Rangeview vs. George Washington at Garland Park, 4:15 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Denver South, 4:15 p.m.