AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BASEBALL
Mountain Range at Overland, 4 p.m.
Columbine at Grandview, 4:15 p.m.
Highlands Ranch at Eaglecrest, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Eaglecrest at Horizon, 6 p.m.
Prairie View at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.
Overland at Northglenn, 6:30 p.m.
Vista PEAK vs. Smoky Hill at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Centennial League dive meet at Cherry Creek, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Thomas Jefferson at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Cathedral Catholic (California)
GIRLS LACROSSE
Overland at Denver North, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Vista PEAK at Overland, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Eaglecrest at Arapahoe, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Eaglecrest at DPS Invite at City Park G.C., 9 a.m.