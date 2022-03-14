AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, March 14, 2022. Field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

BASEBALL

Skyview at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Vero Beach, Fla.

Pueblo West Tournament

Eaglecrest at Pueblo West, 10 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Denver South at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Grandview at Kent Denver, 4 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Loyola (Calif.), 8 p.m.