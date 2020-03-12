AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, March 12, 2020:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 5A state playoffs (Final Four)

Grandview vs. Valor Christian at Denver Coliseum, 7 p.m.

BASEBALL

Alameda International at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Overland at Adams City, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Eaglecrest, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Falcon at Hinkley, 4 p.m.

Prairie View at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Dakota Ridge, 4 p.m.

Pomona at Overland, 5 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Overland, 5 p.m.

Hinkley at Cherry Creek, 5 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview, Vista PEAK at APS Stadium, 1 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Douglas County at Overland, 4 p.m.

Dakota Ridge vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Regis Jesuit vs. Dakota Ridge at Trailblazer Stadium, 4 p.m.

Cherokee Trail vs. Ralston Valley at NAAC, 6:30 p.m.

Valor Christian vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Aurora Central at Adams City, 4 p.m.

Gateway at Overland, 4 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Regis Jesuit at Continental League Tournament at Spring Valley G.C., 10 a.m.