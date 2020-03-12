AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, March 12, 2020:
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 5A state playoffs (Final Four)
Grandview vs. Valor Christian at Denver Coliseum, 7 p.m.
BASEBALL
Alameda International at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Overland at Adams City, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Eaglecrest, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Falcon at Hinkley, 4 p.m.
Prairie View at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Dakota Ridge, 4 p.m.
Pomona at Overland, 5 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Overland, 5 p.m.
Hinkley at Cherry Creek, 5 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview, Vista PEAK at APS Stadium, 1 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Douglas County at Overland, 4 p.m.
Dakota Ridge vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Regis Jesuit vs. Dakota Ridge at Trailblazer Stadium, 4 p.m.
Cherokee Trail vs. Ralston Valley at NAAC, 6:30 p.m.
Valor Christian vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Aurora Central at Adams City, 4 p.m.
Gateway at Overland, 4 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Regis Jesuit at Continental League Tournament at Spring Valley G.C., 10 a.m.