AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Legend at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Vista PEAK at Thornton, 6:30 p.m.
Aurora Central at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Legend, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
EMAC Championships at Northglenn H.S., 4:30 p.m.
Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
Douglas County, Overland at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Grandview, 7 p.m.
Mullen at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.