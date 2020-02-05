AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Legend at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Vista PEAK at Thornton, 6:30 p.m.

Aurora Central at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Legend, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

EMAC Championships at Northglenn H.S., 4:30 p.m.

Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

Douglas County, Overland at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Grandview, 7 p.m.

Mullen at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.