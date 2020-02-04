AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Brighton at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Overland, 7 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.

Grandview at Arapahoe, 7 p.m.

Mullen at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cherry Creek at Overland, 5:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Smoky Hill, 5:30 p.m.

Grandview at Arapahoe, 5:30 p.m.

Mullen at Eaglecrest, 5:30 p.m.

Aurora Central at Brighton, 7 p.m.