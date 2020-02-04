AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 (weather and conditions permitting):

BOYS BASKETBALL

Adams City at Rangeview, 7 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Chaparral, 7 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Northglenn, 7 p.m.

Westminster at Gateway, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gateway at Westminster, 6:30 p.m.

Chaparral at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Northglenn at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.

Rangeview at Adams City, 7 p.m.