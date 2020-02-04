AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 (weather and conditions permitting):
BOYS BASKETBALL
Adams City at Rangeview, 7 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Chaparral, 7 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Northglenn, 7 p.m.
Westminster at Gateway, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gateway at Westminster, 6:30 p.m.
Chaparral at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Northglenn at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.
Rangeview at Adams City, 7 p.m.